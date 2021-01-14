Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Ben Hamer has played in the Premier League for both Leicester City and Huddersfield Town

Swansea City are set to sign Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Ben Hamer on a free transfer.

Hamer, 33, will provide experienced back-up to Freddie Woodman after Swansea lost Steven Benda to injury.

Hamer has played 17 times for Huddersfield this season and has made more than 350 senior appearances in his career.

He has previously had spells at Leicester, Charlton, Brentford, Derby, Bristol City, Exeter and Crawley.

Teenager Lewis Webb was on the bench for Swansea in their FA Cup win at Stevenage last weekend after Benda was ruled out for a number of months with an ankle problem.

Head coach Steve Cooper said on Thursday Swansea were close to signing a replacement for Benda.

"I'm quite happy to go on record to say how happy we are with Lewis Webb," Cooper said.

"He's a young goalkeeper with lots of potential, but is it the right time and place for him now to play in the Championship?

"He'll certainly back himself, but you've got to time these things right, and we could do with another goalkeeper in the building."

