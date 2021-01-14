Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Natasha Flint helped Leicester become the first team outside of the top flight to reach a Women's Continental League Cup semi-final since 2016

Leicester City left it late to beat Crystal Palace 1-0 and seal their place in the semi-finals of the Women's Continental League Cup.

Palace came close early on when Aoife Hurley volleyed over from close range from a free-kick for the hosts.

Natasha Flint almost gave Leicester the lead when she shot from inside the box but her effort went over the crossbar.

Flint sent the visitors through in the final moments in style as she curled home from a free-kick outside the box.

Leicester become the first Women's Championship club to reach the Women's Continental League Cup semi-finals since London Bees in 2016 courtesy of the win.

Bristol City became the first team to seal their place in this season's semi-finals on Wednesday thanks to their win against Aston Villa.

Next Wednesday, defending champions Chelsea travel to WSL rivals Manchester City before Championship side Durham go to top-flight West Ham United 24 hours later.