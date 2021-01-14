Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

David Davis is yet to make an appearance during the 2020-21 season

Birmingham City midfielder David Davis has left the Championship side after six-and-a-half years with the club.

The 29-year-old began his career with Wolverhampton Wanderers and made 61 appearances as well as helping them to the 2013-14 League One title.

He joined Blues for an undisclosed fee in August 2014 with his current contract due to end this summer.

Davis leaves Birmingham City having scored 11 goals and made 194 appearances for them.