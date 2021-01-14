Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Jarrad Branthwaite was highly-rated at Carlisle, who Everton signed him from in January 2020

Everton have loaned defender Jarrad Branthwaite to Championship side Blackburn Rovers in a deal until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old has made five senior appearances for Carlo Ancelotti's Toffees since joining from hometown club Carlisle United 12 months ago.

He had played 14 first-team games for the Cumbrians before the switch.

"He's got a lot of attributes that will help our team," boss Tony Mowbray told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"I'm sure Carlo Ancelotti thinks he's going to be around their first-team squad next year on a pretty regular basis"

Branthwaite has been called up to the England Under-19 side and is available for Blackburn's game against Stoke at the weekend.

Rovers had success with another defensive loan signing from the Premier League last season, when Tosin Adarabioyo arrived from Manchester City and went on to make 35 appearances before returning to his parent club.

