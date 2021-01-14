Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Nigeria forward Odion Ighalo, 31, is keen on a move to Major League Soccer in the United States. His loan spell at Manchester United from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua expires at the end of this month. (ESPN) external-link

Tottenham are unlikely to extend the loan of Wales forward Gareth Bale, 31, from Real Madrid for the 2021-22 season. (Times, subscription required) external-link

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey, 21, is close to agreeing a new long-term contract with the Premier League club. Bayern Munich are among the sides linked with the England Under-21 defender. (Talksport) external-link

Brazil forward Neymar, 28, is in talks to extend his contract at Paris-St Germain. (Sky Sports) external-link

Tottenham and Chelsea are interested in signing 24-year-old South Korea centre-back Kim Min-jae, who plays for Chinese side Beijing Guoan. (Mirror) external-link

West Ham are keen to secure a striker and have targeted Reims and Senegal forward Boulaye Dia, with the 24-year-old available for £15m. (Eurosport) external-link

Should footballers be hugging? BBC Sport explores the debate around goal celebrations amid tighter coronavirus restrictions

Aston Villa are interested in signing Bournemouth and Wales midfielder David Brooks, 23, in the January transfer window. (Talksport) external-link

Cardiff City boss Neil Harris says the club are on the brink of bringing a new forward on board. (Wales Online) external-link

RB Leipzig are not considering selling 22-year-old France centre-back Dayot Upamecano even though he can leave in the summer for £37.4m. Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are among the teams interested. (Guardian) external-link

Aston Villa's French right-back Frederic Guilbert, 26, has rejected a move to Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir.(Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal are monitoring Shakhtar Donetsk and Israel winger Manor Solomon, 21, with a view to making the Ukrainian club an offer in the summer. (Guardian) external-link

Joan Laporta, Víctor Font and Toni Freixa are the only candidates left in the running for the vacant Barcelona president's position. The election will take place on Sunday, 24 January. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Dutch striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, 37, could be set to return to struggling Schalke. The forward left the German club for Ajax in 2017 after a seven-year stint. (Bild Sport - in German) external-link

Huddersfield Town's English goalkeeper Ben Hamer, 33, is set to join Swansea City on a free transfer. (Yorkshire Live) external-link

Former Leicester full-back Danny Simpson, 34, still believes he can play at Premier League level. The English defender has been without a club since the summer. (Sky Sports) external-link

Luton Town are set to sign versatile player Kai Naismith, 28, on a free transfer. The Scot left the Latics by mutual consent last week. (Football Insider) external-link

Aston Villa are prepared to let Republic of Ireland midfielder Conor Hourihane, 29, go out on loan this month. (Football Insider) external-link