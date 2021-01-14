Transfer rumours: Ighalo, Bale, Lamptey, Neymar, Brooks, Huntelaar
Last updated on .From the section Premier League
Nigeria forward Odion Ighalo, 31, is keen on a move to Major League Soccer in the United States. His loan spell at Manchester United from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua expires at the end of this month. (ESPN)
Tottenham are unlikely to extend the loan of Wales forward Gareth Bale, 31, from Real Madrid for the 2021-22 season. (Times, subscription required)
Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey, 21, is close to agreeing a new long-term contract with the Premier League club. Bayern Munich are among the sides linked with the England Under-21 defender. (Talksport)
Brazil forward Neymar, 28, is in talks to extend his contract at Paris-St Germain. (Sky Sports)
Tottenham and Chelsea are interested in signing 24-year-old South Korea centre-back Kim Min-jae, who plays for Chinese side Beijing Guoan. (Mirror)
West Ham are keen to secure a striker and have targeted Reims and Senegal forward Boulaye Dia, with the 24-year-old available for £15m. (Eurosport)
Aston Villa are interested in signing Bournemouth and Wales midfielder David Brooks, 23, in the January transfer window. (Talksport)
Cardiff City boss Neil Harris says the club are on the brink of bringing a new forward on board. (Wales Online)
RB Leipzig are not considering selling 22-year-old France centre-back Dayot Upamecano even though he can leave in the summer for £37.4m. Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are among the teams interested. (Guardian)
Aston Villa's French right-back Frederic Guilbert, 26, has rejected a move to Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir.(Football Insider)
Arsenal are monitoring Shakhtar Donetsk and Israel winger Manor Solomon, 21, with a view to making the Ukrainian club an offer in the summer. (Guardian)
Joan Laporta, Víctor Font and Toni Freixa are the only candidates left in the running for the vacant Barcelona president's position. The election will take place on Sunday, 24 January. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Dutch striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, 37, could be set to return to struggling Schalke. The forward left the German club for Ajax in 2017 after a seven-year stint. (Bild Sport - in German)
Huddersfield Town's English goalkeeper Ben Hamer, 33, is set to join Swansea City on a free transfer. (Yorkshire Live)
Former Leicester full-back Danny Simpson, 34, still believes he can play at Premier League level. The English defender has been without a club since the summer. (Sky Sports)
Luton Town are set to sign versatile player Kai Naismith, 28, on a free transfer. The Scot left the Latics by mutual consent last week. (Football Insider)
Aston Villa are prepared to let Republic of Ireland midfielder Conor Hourihane, 29, go out on loan this month. (Football Insider)
- Remembering an icon: Here how David Bowie always managed to stay ahead of his time
- Need a lift?: Joe Wicks and guests are here to bring positivity to your day