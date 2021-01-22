Championship
StokeStoke City19:45WatfordWatford
Venue: bet365 Stadium, England

Stoke City v Watford

Line-ups

Stoke

Formation 4-3-3

  • 32Bursik
  • 37Collins
  • 36Souttar
  • 12Chester
  • 46Norrington-Davies
  • 4Allen
  • 13Obi
  • 22Clucas
  • 47Clarke
  • 25Powell
  • 11McClean

Substitutes

  • 1Gunn
  • 6Batth
  • 9Vokes
  • 14Smith
  • 18Brown
  • 21Fletcher
  • 24Cousins
  • 34Thompson
  • 49Matondo

Watford

Formation 4-4-2

  • 26Bachmann
  • 21Femenía
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 31Sierralta
  • 11Masina
  • 8Cleverley
  • 14Chalobah
  • 19Hughes
  • 23Sarr
  • 9Deeney
  • 10João Pedro

Substitutes

  • 3Ngakia
  • 6Wilmot
  • 7Zinckernagel
  • 15Cathcart
  • 16Garner
  • 18Gray
  • 32Navarro
  • 35Parkes
  • 49Crichlow
Referee:
Oliver Langford

Match report to follow.

Friday 22nd January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich25165435211453
2Swansea24137429131646
3Brentford23128337211644
4Watford24127528171143
5Reading2413473728943
6Bournemouth25119538211742
7Middlesbrough24116730201039
8Stoke2591063026437
9Bristol City24113102526-136
10Preston25112123133-235
11Barnsley25104112732-534
12Blackburn2496939281133
13Luton2596102127-633
14Huddersfield2594122835-731
15Cardiff2485113028229
16Millwall2461172124-329
17QPR246992330-727
18Coventry2468102234-1226
19Birmingham2568111830-1226
20Nottm Forest2567122029-925
21Derby2457121525-1022
22Rotherham2255122332-920
23Sheff Wed2367101523-819
24Wycombe2336141635-1915
View full Championship table

