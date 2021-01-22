League Two
SalfordSalford City0HarrogateHarrogate Town0

Salford City v Harrogate Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Salford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Hladky
  • 2James
  • 12Bernard
  • 16Turnbull
  • 3Touray
  • 18Threlkeld
  • 4Lowe
  • 15Burgess
  • 24Gotts
  • 10Hunter
  • 40Henderson

Substitutes

  • 5Eastham
  • 6Clarke
  • 11Carvalho Andrade
  • 17Towell
  • 25Coutts
  • 31Evans
  • 37Thomas-Asante

Harrogate

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Belshaw
  • 27Williams
  • 12Lawlor
  • 20Hall
  • 22Francis
  • 14Kiernan
  • 7Thomson
  • 4Falkingham
  • 28McPake
  • 10Martin
  • 18Muldoon

Substitutes

  • 8Hondermarck
  • 15Kirby
  • 24Agnew
  • 25Minter
  • 26Lokko
  • 30Power
Referee:
Marc Edwards

Match Stats

Home TeamSalfordAway TeamHarrogate
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Tom James.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Salford City. Conceded by James Belshaw.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ashley Hunter (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Salford City. Ibou Touray tries a through ball, but Ian Henderson is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Oscar Threlkeld (Salford City) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashley Hunter with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Connor Hall.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Josh Falkingham (Harrogate Town).

  8. Post update

    Luke Burgess (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Robbie Gotts (Salford City).

  10. Post update

    Joshua McPake (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Joshua McPake (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Di'Shon Bernard (Salford City).

  13. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  14. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge24125738231541
2Newport22117432221040
3Carlisle21123632201239
4Salford24108629171238
5Forest Green2310853022838
6Cheltenham2310763223937
7Leyton Orient2311393426836
8Morecambe2210572833-535
9Crawley229763428634
10Exeter2189441271433
11Tranmere229582627-132
12Walsall2471162932-332
13Colchester227962830-230
14Mansfield2361163130129
15Port Vale2485113334-129
16Oldham2384113641-528
17Bolton237792735-828
18Harrogate2376102226-427
19Bradford216692025-524
20Barrow2358103032-223
21Scunthorpe2372142234-1223
22Stevenage214981622-621
23Grimsby2456131940-2121
24Southend2355131535-2020
View full League Two table

