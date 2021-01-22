Salford City v Harrogate Town

Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Tom James.
Line-ups
Salford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Hladky
- 2James
- 12Bernard
- 16Turnbull
- 3Touray
- 18Threlkeld
- 4Lowe
- 15Burgess
- 24Gotts
- 10Hunter
- 40Henderson
Substitutes
- 5Eastham
- 6Clarke
- 11Carvalho Andrade
- 17Towell
- 25Coutts
- 31Evans
- 37Thomas-Asante
Harrogate
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Belshaw
- 27Williams
- 12Lawlor
- 20Hall
- 22Francis
- 14Kiernan
- 7Thomson
- 4Falkingham
- 28McPake
- 10Martin
- 18Muldoon
Substitutes
- 8Hondermarck
- 15Kirby
- 24Agnew
- 25Minter
- 26Lokko
- 30Power
- Referee:
- Marc Edwards
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Corner, Salford City. Conceded by James Belshaw.
Attempt blocked. Ashley Hunter (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Salford City. Ibou Touray tries a through ball, but Ian Henderson is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Oscar Threlkeld (Salford City) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashley Hunter with a cross.
Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Connor Hall.
Foul by Josh Falkingham (Harrogate Town).
Luke Burgess (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robbie Gotts (Salford City).
Joshua McPake (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Joshua McPake (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Di'Shon Bernard (Salford City).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
