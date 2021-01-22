Scottish Championship
ArbroathArbroath1DundeeDundee1

Arbroath v Dundee

Line-ups

Arbroath

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Gaston
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 12StewartSubstituted forMcKennaat 66'minutes
  • 7GoldSubstituted forDonnellyat 70'minutes
  • 18Williamson
  • 28CraigenSubstituted forLinnat 60'minutes
  • 9Hilson
  • 16RuthBooked at 40mins

Substitutes

  • 6Whatley
  • 8McKenna
  • 10Swankie
  • 11Linn
  • 15Donnelly
  • 17Davidson
  • 21Gallacher

Dundee

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hamilton
  • 16ElliottBooked at 39mins
  • 4FontaineSubstituted forForsterat 55'minutes
  • 14Ashcroft
  • 23Marshall
  • 3McGheeSubstituted forKerrat 15'minutes
  • 8Byrne
  • 26AdamBooked at 45mins
  • 10McGowan
  • 21Sow
  • 9MullenSubstituted forAfolabiat 39'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Kerr
  • 5Forster
  • 13Legzdins
  • 17Afolabi
  • 19Robertson
  • 24Anderson
  • 25Cameron
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamDundee
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home9
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Michael Ruth (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dale Hilson (Arbroath) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Dale Hilson (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Lee Ashcroft (Dundee).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  7. Post update

    Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jonathan Afolabi (Dundee).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Derek Gaston.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Charlie Adam (Dundee) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Michael Ruth.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Arbroath. Luke Donnelly replaces David Gold because of an injury.

  13. Post update

    Foul by David Gold (Arbroath).

  14. Post update

    Charlie Adam (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Arbroath. Michael McKenna replaces Scott Stewart.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Arbroath 1, Dundee 1. Ricky Little (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Bobby Linn with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Jordon Forster.

  18. Post update

    Jordon Forster (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Dale Hilson (Arbroath).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cammy Kerr (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Friday 22nd January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts1190233141927
2Dunfermline115512013720
3Dundee125522321220
4Morton114431013-316
5Raith Rovers943221111015
6Ayr113441616013
7Inverness CT93331512312
8Queen of Sth123271729-1211
9Alloa122281228-168
10Arbroath12147818-107
