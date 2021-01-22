Arbroath v Dundee

Attempt blocked. Michael Ruth (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Line-ups
Arbroath
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Gaston
- 2Thomson
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 12StewartSubstituted forMcKennaat 66'minutes
- 7GoldSubstituted forDonnellyat 70'minutes
- 18Williamson
- 28CraigenSubstituted forLinnat 60'minutes
- 9Hilson
- 16RuthBooked at 40mins
Substitutes
- 6Whatley
- 8McKenna
- 10Swankie
- 11Linn
- 15Donnelly
- 17Davidson
- 21Gallacher
Dundee
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hamilton
- 16ElliottBooked at 39mins
- 4FontaineSubstituted forForsterat 55'minutes
- 14Ashcroft
- 23Marshall
- 3McGheeSubstituted forKerrat 15'minutes
- 8Byrne
- 26AdamBooked at 45mins
- 10McGowan
- 21Sow
- 9MullenSubstituted forAfolabiat 39'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Kerr
- 5Forster
- 13Legzdins
- 17Afolabi
- 19Robertson
- 24Anderson
- 25Cameron
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Attempt missed. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Dale Hilson (Arbroath) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Dale Hilson (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Ashcroft (Dundee).
Attempt missed. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonathan Afolabi (Dundee).
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Derek Gaston.
Attempt saved. Charlie Adam (Dundee) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Michael Ruth.
Substitution, Arbroath. Luke Donnelly replaces David Gold because of an injury.
Foul by David Gold (Arbroath).
Post update
Charlie Adam (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Arbroath. Michael McKenna replaces Scott Stewart.
Goal! Arbroath 1, Dundee 1. Ricky Little (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Bobby Linn with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Jordon Forster.
Jordon Forster (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dale Hilson (Arbroath).
Attempt missed. Cammy Kerr (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Match report to follow.