Scott Wright (centre) has impressed against Rangers

Steven Gerrard is ready to offer up one of his Rangers players as a makeweight in order to fast forward winger Scott Wright's transfer from Aberdeen.

Gerrard revealed he is close securing a pre-contract agreement for the 23-year-old to move to Ibrox this summer.

But Gerrard would like to see a deal done sooner.

"There are different options," the Rangers manager said. "There's a possibility of one of our players going the other way."

One of the Rangers players out of contract this summer is forward Greg Stewart, who has already had two spells with Aberdeen.

Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie is also due to make his Pittodrie loan a permanent switch this summer for a £350,000 fee.

"The money men will talk and I'm sure in the conversations they will have everything on the table in terms of possibilities to try to get this done in the coming weeks," Gerrard said.

"There is a possibility of cash up front and I don't know where the Ross McCrorie deal lies in terms of what needs to be done and what doesn't. But I'm sure that's another possibility as well."

Gerrard, who telephoned Derek McInnes earlier this week to inform the Aberdeen boss of his interest in Wright, added: "The main thing is to do things right and properly - and that's the reason why I had the conversation with Derek.

"There was already talks above myself and Derek prior to that conversation, so it's a case of us respecting the situation where it's at.

"If a deal can be done in the short term, great. If not, we may have to wait for the summer, but we are extremely close in terms of having it done for the summer."