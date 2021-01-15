Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Steven Lawless (left) joined Burton Albion last summer

Steven Lawless has signed for Motherwell from Burton Albion, who say the midfielder was allowed to return to Scotland for family reasons.

The 29-year-old, who was an academy graduate at Fir Park, has agreed a deal until summer 2022.

Lawless had made 20 appearances for the League One club, 11 of them starts, after joining from Livingston in July.

"It's great to be back," Lawless said. "It means a lot to me to be coming back to the club."

