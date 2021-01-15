Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Wrexham players celebrate a goal against Hartlepool United

Manager Dean Keates will discuss with Wrexham's players the importance of observing Covid protocols.

Footballers have come under criticism for hugging in goal celebrations despite the pandemic.

While criticism has mainly been levelled at Premier League players, Keates is well aware of the responsibility at all levels.

"It's been highlighted this week and I'll have a conversation with the players," he said.

"I'll just say for them to be aware that if we score just to be mindful when celebrating.

"We have guidance away from the football pitch with protocols that we have in place, steps that the club do follow.

"We can't control everything but we trust the players as much as they can to adhere what we want from them."

Premier League clubs have been told to "stress the critical importance of adhering" to strengthened Covid protocols to their players.

Players and staff have been told to avoid "unnecessary contact" while "handshakes, high fives and hugs must be avoided".

EFL chief executive Trevor Birch wrote to clubs warning them against "complacency" over coronavirus protocols.

Wrexham will return to action at home to Dover Athletic on Saturday having had to isolate following two positive cases at the club which forced their last two games to be called off.

Saturday's game will be Wrexham's first since the 2-0 loss at Stockport County on 28 December after matches against Woking and Eastleigh were postponed.

Wrexham are 16th in the table but only three points off the play-off spots while Dover are bottom but having played less games than any other team in the National League.

"I don't think anybody more than Dover have been affected by Covid," Keates said.

"If they were up to the same number of games as everybody else then I'd imagine they would have a lot more points on the board."..