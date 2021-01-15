Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Kurtis Guthrie joined Bradford for an undisclosed fee from Stevenage in January 2020

Port Vale have signed Bradford City forward Kurtis Guthrie until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old, who is 6ft 3in tall, has made a total of 13 appearances this season, but has started just seven games for the League Two side.

"I wanted to come somewhere I am wanted and that is a good fit," Guthrie told the club website. external-link

"I've played wide, but prefer to play through the middle. For a big guy, I'm quite mobile."

