Motherwell captain Declan Gallagher is three games from triggering a contract extension

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander says he has yet to speak to captain Declan Gallagher about his future at the Scottish Premiership club.

Reports external-link earlier this month claimed the Scotland centre-half was hoping to force through a move to Celtic.

Gallagher's contract ends this summer, but an extension will be triggered if he plays another three matches.

"It was one of the jobs I wrote down and it's still to be ticked off," the new Motherwell boss said.

"I have spoken to them all about how my door is always open to speak to me and a couple of have about the game or something or other.

"I want to touch base with everyone, but it's a big squad. All of them have not shown me anything, or in training, or around the ground, to say they don't want to be here.

"I do have to have those conversations with certain individuals, but I've not had the chance."

Alexander has been in his post just over a week, with his first game in charge ending in a 1-1 draw away to St Mirren.

This Sunday, table-topping Rangers come to Fir Park to face 10th-placed Well and the former Burnley defender is relishing the prospect of reacquainting himself with an old foe in the visiting dugout.

"When I got promoted to the Premier League with Burnley, we played them at Anfield and then Turf Moor," he said of Steven Gerrard and Liverpool. "I think he scored a couple of goals and sent us down. I'll need to thank him for that.

"Coming up against people like Steven Gerrard was a tough task in itself. Being 37 didn't help, but I wanted to challenge myself and test myself. I always saw those kind of players from afar and I wanted to test myself against them. I didn't shirk away from it.

"Rangers have been on a fantastic run, quality players, and the manager has a great job.

"We don't want to go away from what we do. We have 85% of our game week in, week out and the rest you are adapting your game. Not just to stop them but just if you can try and expose the opponent."