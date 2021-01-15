Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Viktor Gyokeres (left) started Brighton's Carabao Cup defeat by Manchester United in September

Coventry City have signed striker Viktor Gyokeres on loan from Brighton until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old, who has two Sweden caps, had been on loan at Swansea but had his spell cut short on Thursday.

Gyokeres scored once in 12 games for the Swans and has made eight cup appearances for Brighton.

"He's an athletic striker with good power, pace and movement, and will provide a goalscoring threat," said Coventry manager Mark Robins. external-link

Swansea head coach Steve Cooper said Gyokeres left the club early "because he wanted to play more football", having started just two Championship games this season.

