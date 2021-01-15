Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Celtic have no further Covid-19 cases and their self-isolating players and management will be back for Wednesday's Scottish Premiership game at Livingston, says coach Gavin Strachan.

Thirteen players, plus Neil Lennon and assistant John Kennedy, missed Monday's draw with Hibernian after being in close contact with Christopher Jullien.

The injured defender tested positive after Celtic's Dubai training camp.

"I think it is Monday they [Lennon and Kennedy] are back in," said Strachan.

"We have some guys back in on Sunday, and some back in on Monday.

"They will be assessed in terms of their fitness because they have been off for a little while but they should be available for selection.

"Everyone that was involved on Monday against Hibs and who was in here training during the week have all returned negative tests."

Strachan led a makeshift and youthful Celtic team at home to Hibs, who scored an injury-time equaliser, and will remain in charge for Saturday's visit of Livingston.

Midfielder Scott Robertson, 19, is added to the squad after being recalled from his loan spell at Gillingham earlier in the week.

"He is still a young lad but he played nearly 20 games for Gillingham so he is primed and ready to go," added Strachan.

"But for the most part it is going to be the same guys who were there on Monday.

"It has been a steep learning curve for most of them. But hopefully as their careers progress it turns out to be a positive experience for them, being around the first-team environment, seeing what the demands are."

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell has apologised to fans for the trip to Dubai, admitting it was "clearly a mistake", and midfielder Callum McGregor echoed that sentiment.

"The way things have worked out it was very regrettable, but at the time the thought was it was for the best," said McGregor.

"We've tried to speak to the fanbase to let them our feelings and hopefully we can move forward on the right foot."