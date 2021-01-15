Will Keane: Wigan Athletic striker signs deal to expire at end of the season
Last updated on .From the section Wigan
Forward Will Keane has extended his deal at Wigan Athletic until the end of the 2020-21 League One season.
The 28-year-old has five goals in 12 games across all competitions for the Latics, who he re-joined after his contract expired at Ipswich Town.
Keane came through the youth system at Manchester United, and subsequently had spells at Preston, Hull City, Sheffield Wednesday and QPR.
"I've really enjoyed the last three months or so here," Keane said.
"I feel like I am getting fitter, I'm enjoying the games and contributing to the team and want to keep that going and get that full season under my belt and help the team climb the table."