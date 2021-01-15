Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Fleetwood Town are 11th in League One and without a manager after Joey Barton's exit on 4 January

Fleetwood Town midfielder Carl Johnston has signed a new deal to remain with the club until the summer of 2022.

The 18-year-old made his debut for the League One club in September during Fleetwood's 3-1 Papa John's Trophy win against Carlisle.

He has since spent the majority of the season on loan with non-league side Farsley Celtic, scoring once in 14 appearances.

The Cod Army are 11th in League One and are four points off the play-offs.