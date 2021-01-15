Steve Bruce: Newcastle United boss 'won't give in' despite fans' 'personal' criticism

By Alistair MagowanBBC Sport

Steve Bruce
Steve Bruce said the first-half display against Sheffield United was "absolutely hopeless"

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce says criticism of him has been “personal from day one” but he “won’t give in”.

Fans have called for his resignation after defeat by the Premier League’s bottom club Sheffield United, meaning the Magpies are winless in eight games.

Bruce, 60, said the first half was “absolutely hopeless” and admitted: “I picked the wrong team” after choosing a defensive line-up against the Blades.

“I’ve made a career of never giving in so I won’t [now],” said Bruce.

"I will keep trying to do my utmost to make this better.

“[The criticism] has been personal from day one - certain people out there think I shouldn't have been in the job to start with. All I can do is accept it and try not to be too down with it.”

Newcastle have not won in six Premier League games, and have slipped to 15th in the table, seven points above the relegation zone before their trip to Arsenal on Monday.

But it is also the manner of Newcastle’s performances that have upset some of the fan base. This week the Newcastle United Supporters’ Trust told the club it was “sleepwalking to relegation”.

Bruce accepted his team were in a relegation battle, and said the performance against Sheffield United and the EFL Cup quarter-final defeat by Championship side Brentford were “hand grenade” displays, which his side produced too often.

He also suggested his team had struggled without winger Allan Saint-Maximin, who has been suffering from the effects of coronavirus for seven weeks but could return to training this week.

“I understand the supporters’ frustration and anger - I would be the same way," added Bruce, who was appointed in July 2019.

“But I keep stressing if you're in the bottom half of the Premier League, you have to be a bit pragmatic. Now, getting that balance right, I fully, fully understand.

“Have Newcastle been a good watch for years? We’ve been in the bottom half of the Premier League. Now we're not saying it's acceptable, but it's the way it is. So we have to have a certain way of defending well, but I agree we have to offer more going forward.

“I expect the players to mirror myself a little bit. I was never blessed with wonderful ability, same as management, but the one thing I expect is a reaction, show some pride in yourself, and never be afraid of hard work. At the minute, it’s hard work, but you try not to get too down.

“We are not alone, if you're in bottom half there will be times when you come under pressure, and this is one of those times.”

  • "I've made a career of not given in" says the man who had RESIGNED from Sheffield Wednesday (twice), Hull, Wigan and Crystal Palace

    • nouseforaname73 replied:
      Best comment ever

  • The sad reality is, you are a poor manager and are one of many who just go from job to job on good money for ultimately doing a s**t job somewhere else. Bruce, Allardyce, Pulis, Mcclaren and many more are inept but go from job to job. Its a career where you are effectively rewarded for not being very good at your specific requirements

    • Siv84 replied:
      Pulis is a bit of an anomaly. He is not inept, he just promotes a terrible brand of football and is usually very successful with it.

  • “I expect the players to mirror myself a little bit. I was never blessed with wonderful ability, same as management". So why is this joker, along with the dinosaurs Pulis and Allardyce viewed favourably by the media? "Show some pride in yourself". So swanning off for a holiday in the Caribbean and then leaving Sheffield Wednesday at the drop of a hat shows integrity & pride? Absolute joker.

    • Blacker-than-Knight replied:
      Bruce is the Wally Without A Brolly, as for Ashley that would get me banned for life.

  • Part of the reason the criticism has been personal, Mr Bruce, is that the style of football your teams have played down the years, at many different clubs, has been utter dross.

  • It's not necessarily "personal." He seems like an alright guy. Someone to have a pint with.

    But he's nowhere NEAR what is required to be a Premier League manager. We have a decent squad on paper - enough to comfortably finish somewhere between 8th and 12th with the right leadership.

    It's the negative tactics and lack of ambition, creativity and variance we hate, Brucey.

    NUFC fan.

    • TiredAndEmotional replied:
      This is one of the problems. You don’t have a good squad, either on paper or on grass!

      I’m looking at the Newcastle squad and I struggle to identify one single player who would get a regular game for a top six side.

  • Enough is enough with Bruce now, its time for him to go and bring Eddie Howe in.
    I've been sympathetic with Bruce up until last month or so, but i cannot watch the dire performances he oversees anymore, and what he see's in the likes of Yedlin, one of our worst ever players btw, is beyond me and reason why he needs to go now. Players need a kick too, lack of pride throughout.

  • As usual people spouting rubbish. "Newcastle fans are a disgrace" why they want their team to win? They pay good money to be entertained. Surely every fan of any club wants that. Ask any supporters of teams who have played us this season. They are say the same thing. Newacstle are the worst team we have played.

    • Thou replied:
      They don't pay anyone when fans aren't allowed in stadia, unless you count their Sky subscription. Which nobody does.

  • He gets criticism because he plays dire football. He's a great man manager and has a great eye for a player but my god his teams are awful to watch. As a Villa fan I am grateful for settling the ship and what he did for us (especially signing John McGinn) but as soon as we were expected to push onto the next level he was found wanting and after the 'cabbage' he blames the fans again (pattern??)

  • Sacked by Sunderland - "They never accepted me because I was a geordie."

    Under pressure at Newcastle - "It's been personal from day one."

    No, Steve, the underlying factor has been poor performances and underwhelming results, after a promising run, from players and tactics that you have implemented.

    That's something both derby rivals will agree and sympathise with.

    • Fyfey replied:
      His excuses are almost as poor as his brand of football, almost.

  • He struggles because he’s way out of his depth .like watching a drowning man. Personally I think he should go.

  • It's not personal Steve - most people want you to succeed but you're making a pigs ear of it.

  • Bruce says--i picked the wrong team, trouble is he picks the wrong team with the wrong tactics every week, the man is clueless, whenever another job is vacant in the premier league he is never mentioned for it, because he is a yes man, ashleys yes man, just resign and get out.

  • Villa fan. When he was our manager in the championship we played bottom of the league and had a man sent off around half time. He played the whole of the 2nd half without a recognised striker on the pitch, and we had a great squad for that level. I do not miss his turgid, negative, stifling style of management at all.

    • tommyboay replied:
      not that you are bitter eh

  • When you send that team out like he did on Tuesday night against a team with 2 points all season you are signing your own death warrant. I hate to dig managers out but enough is enough. I've stupidly coughed up until the end of next season but will write off the money and refuse to go until he is gone - can't really afford it but my mental health is more important and his rubbish drives me mental.

  • It's not all about tactics. Enthusiasm, positive attitude and pride in wearing the black & white stripes are also vital but it seems in very short supply.

  • Playing the victim card isn’t helpful. Newcastle are a mess due to underfunding, it’s almost criminal how Ashley has let them down. However even with a team of yts kids you would expect some fire and actually trying to score. They are more concerned with not losing than actually trying to win

  • Steve Bruce is out of his depth at PL level. He's a decent Championship Manager at best. Just take a look at the team performance stats for this season. Newcastle are very lucky to be in the position they are at the moment.

  • Its not personal. The average hard working Geordie merely wants to see their team go out on a "Saturday afternoon" and play with a similar amount of effort. The team's workrate is atrocious, we are out-run, out muscled and out thought by inferior opposition players. Sadly the managers ambition mirrors that of the club owner and this filters down into the team who look utterly lost. Bruce Out!!!

    • tommyboay replied:
      So over the last few seasons.. what is new

  • Anyone could see he picked the wrong team against Sheffield utd. Never rated him! He's in the same category as Sam allardyce and Mark Hughes,Tony pulis. They have had there time,different era but still manage to steal a job.

    • tommyboay replied:
      bit scattergun there mate

  • Almost every player has gone backwards under Bruce. He hasn't got the ability to motivate players, hasn't got a plan B ( or A ) and churns out the worst football the premier league is ever likely to see. He said changing Newcastle's style of play can't be done overnight. How long does he want? He's been there 18 months. If he had an ounce of decency about him, he'd resign.

    • MikeP replied:
      Of course he won't resign. He's a fully paid up member of the "managers merry go round club". Get job, get sack, get paid off: then repeat.

