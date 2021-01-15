Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Dan Kemp started Blackpool's FA Cup third round tie against Premier League side West Bromwich Albion, which the League One Tangerines won on penalties following a 2-2 draw

League Two club Leyton Orient have signed Dan Kemp from West Ham United after the midfielder was recalled from a loan spell at Blackpool.

The 22-year-old has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the O's, with the terms of his transfer from the Premier League Hammers undisclosed.

Kemp, who did not make a senior appearance for West Ham, scored twice in 15 games for Blackpool this season.

He is Orient's first signing of the January transfer window.

"He's a player we have been aware of a very long time," O's head coach Ross Embleton told the club website. external-link

"I'm over the moon to have secured someone of his quality."

