Motherwell were originally awarded six points, but must now play St Mirren and Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock and St Mirren have won their appeal against defeats handed down due to Covid-19 regulation breaches.

A Scottish FA judicial panel overturned walkover wins awarded to Motherwell and Hamilton Academical by an SPFL tribunal last month.

Both clubs had initially admitted breaching social distancing rules, with a suspended £40,000 each given out.

That amount has now been reduced to £20,000, with half suspended, while all three games are set to be played.

In a statement external-link , St Mirren described the original sanctions as "excessive and inappropriate" while calling for a "common sense approach".

"The challenges facing everyone throughout this difficult time have never been underestimated by the club and the club recognises that it will always strive to do its utmost to protect its players, staff and as soon as is safe, its loyal supporters," it added.

Motherwell were originally given wins over both last month, while Hamilton were handed the points for a game against St Mirren with Kilmarnock and St Mirren appealing days later.

A spokesman for the SPFL said: "We note the decisions of the Scottish FA appellate tribunal in relation to the sanctions imposed on Kilmarnock FC and St Mirren FC by an independent SPFL tribunal.

"We will reschedule the three matches as soon as reasonably practicable, in line with the decisions. We await written reasons for the decisions from the Scottish FA appellate tribunal."

What is this all about?

The postponement of matches took place in October.

St Mirren failed to fulfil fixtures against Motherwell and Hamilton after a Covid-19 outbreak, while Kilmarnock were unable to play Well for the same reason.

That triggered an independent SPFL investigation, during which both clubs admitted infringing the league's social distancing rules on buses and at meals, while St Mirren players also shared cars to and from training.

Both clubs were given suspended £40,000 fines, but, more pertinently, 3-0 victories were awarded to their opponents in those games and the table updated accordingly.

However, little over three weeks later, those points suddenly disappeared from the standings, with the SPFL soon confirming that those sanctions had been "suspended pending appeals".

'Scottish football governance in the dock' - analysis

Tom English, BBC Scotland's chief sportswriter

As much as this is a thumping victory for St Mirren and Kilmarnock, it's an embarrassing defeat for the way the SPFL went about handling this saga. Their tribunal awarded 3-0 defeats against these clubs and handed the points to Motherwell before an appeal was heard.

Then, suddenly, they took the 3-0 defeats and the points away. They caused unnecessary and wholly avoidable chaos. The SPFL distorted its own table. When the original decision was announced Motherwell went up to sixth place with the help of those six phantom points. When the SPFL changed it mind, on the morning of a game on December 27th, Motherwell went from sixth to 10th.

The SPFL has no sponsor. The manufacturers of the yo-yo might be worth approaching. Once again, the governance of the game in Scotland is in the dock