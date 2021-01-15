David Davis: Shrewsbury Town sign former Birmingham City midfielder

Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

David Davis
David Davis made 194 appearances for Birmingham City

Shrewsbury Town have signed former Birmingham City midfielder David Davis on a deal until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old left Blues on Thursday having been with the Championship club since 2014.

Davis played 21 games in a loan spell with Shrewsbury in 2011 when he was at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He will be available to play for the League One side after Tuesday's re-arranged FA Cup third-round tie against Southampton.

Shrewsbury's league game against Lincoln on Saturday has been postponed because of positive Covid-19 tests at the Shropshire club.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Explore the BBC