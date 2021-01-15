Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Paul Tisdale took over at Bristol Rovers in November 2020

Bristol Rovers are considering ways to help ensure the season is completed safely amid Covid-19, such as potentially scrapping the team bus for away games, says boss Paul Tisdale.

Football is under scrutiny from the government and Public Health England with coronavirus cases rising.

Clubs have also been issued guidance by three major professional bodies within the game around player behaviour.

"We've got to be so careful," Tisdale told BBC Points West.

"We're even talking about now, for away travel, not having a team coach and going independently.

"I'd love it if football can continue through to the end of the season, we've got to do everything we can to make that happen."

Rovers, who had to manage their own outbreak last month in suspending two games, have had extra hygiene protocols put in place by Tisdale.

The former Exeter City and MK Dons boss confesses to wearing gloves in the dressing rooms "for the past four or five years" to avoid the passing of germs, while players are also requested to fist-pump rather than shake hands.

One of the requests of the joint Premier League, English Football League and Football Association guidance for players is to consider the need for distancing around goal celebrations.

Those protocols also concern travel, time spent in the dressing rooms and warm-ups, as well as interactions with match officials and opponents after games.

"It's one of my pet hates, over-celebrating, so it's music to my ears," added Tisdale.

"It's a sensible thing to suggest but quite a difficult thing to apply and make happen, because by definition we're in the middle of a fight, a battle and competition and the enjoyment and excitement you get from scoring a goal is going to take some level discipline to avoid that.

"Celebrating in the dressing rooms is an obvious own goal, I don't think we need to be doing that."