Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Stephen Quinn scored three goals in 111 Burton appearances

Mansfield Town have signed ex-Republic of Ireland midfielder Stephen Quinn on loan from League One side Burton Albion for the rest of the season.

Quinn, 34, has made 25 appearances for the Brewers this term and has 18 international caps.

Stags manager Nigel Clough, who signed Quinn while Burton boss, said the player's experience would be "useful".

"If James Perch or Andy Cook don't start, we don't have an outfield player over 30," added Clough.

"Hopefully we can add one or two more new signings."

Quinn also had spells with Sheffield United, MK Dons, Rotherham United, Hull City and Reading, before joining Burton in August 2018.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.