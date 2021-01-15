Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Josh Parker began his career at QPR

Burton Albion have signed striker Josh Parker on a one-and-a-half-year deal following his exit from Championship side Wycombe Wanderers.

The Antigua and Barbuda international, 30, is boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's third signing after the arrival of Hayden Carter and Sean Clare.

Hasselbaink said: "He makes defenders' lives difficult and we need that.

"He is a proven player in League One who will give us experience and energy, and hopefully many goals."

Former QPR, Oldham Athletic, Oxford United, Gillingham and Charlton Athletic forward Parker joined Wycombe in August 2019 but only started eight games.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.