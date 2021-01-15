Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Chris Cadden is in contention for a Hibs debut this weekend

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross says the chance to revive his Scotland career helped convince Chris Cadden to choose a move to Easter Road.

The former Motherwell midfielder, 24, has signed a two-and-a-half year deal to return to the Scottish Premiership from MLS side Columbus Crew.

Cadden won his two caps under former Scotland boss Alex McLeish during the 2018 summer tour to Peru and Mexico.

"We feel Chris is someone who can improve with us," said Ross.

"We're bringing in a player who is still relatively young, who has achieved international recognition previously.

"He had a lot of alternatives to consider when he decided to come away from the MLS. I think the opportunity to put himself very much back in a lot of people's thoughts for Scotland was an attraction in coming to Hibs."

Cadden and fellow new midfield signing Jackson Irvine could both make their debut in Saturday's Scottish Premiership game against Kilmarnock.

Full-back Lewis Stevenson - who made his 500th appearance for Hibs in the draw with Celtic on Monday - has signed a new one-year deal until summer 2022.

"It's not for sentiment, it's for football," Ross said of the decision to extend the 33-year-old's contract.

"He's competing against young Josh Doig to play but also mentoring him with his development as well."