Championship
QPRQueens Park Rangers15:00DerbyDerby County
Venue: Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Derby County

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 23rd January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich25165435211453
2Swansea24137429131646
3Watford25137530181246
4Brentford23128337211644
5Reading2413473728943
6Bournemouth25119538211742
7Middlesbrough24116730201039
8Stoke2691073128337
9Bristol City24113102526-136
10Preston25112123133-235
11Barnsley25104112732-534
12Blackburn2496939281133
13Luton2596102127-633
14Huddersfield2594122835-731
15Cardiff2485113028229
16Millwall2461172124-329
17QPR246992330-727
18Coventry2468102234-1226
19Birmingham2568111830-1226
20Nottm Forest2567122029-925
21Derby2457121525-1022
22Rotherham2255122332-920
23Sheff Wed2367101523-819
24Wycombe2336141635-1915
View full Championship table

Top Stories