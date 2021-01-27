Championship
SwanseaSwansea City0BrentfordBrentford0

Swansea City v Brentford

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Swansea

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Woodman
  • 26NaughtonBooked at 44mins
  • 44Cabango
  • 5Guehi
  • 8Grimes
  • 23Roberts
  • 6Fulton
  • 14HourihaneBooked at 39mins
  • 24Bidwell
  • 9Lowe
  • 10A Ayew

Substitutes

  • 2Bennett
  • 3Manning
  • 11Morris
  • 18Hamer
  • 21Dhanda
  • 22Latibeaudiere
  • 31Cooper
  • 37Williams
  • 41Garrick

Brentford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Raya
  • 22Dalsgaard
  • 5Pinnock
  • 29Bech Sørensen
  • 3Henry
  • 14Dasilva
  • 27Janelt
  • 8Jensen
  • 19Mbeumo
  • 17Toney
  • 7Canós

Substitutes

  • 15Forss
  • 20Ghoddos
  • 24Fosu-Henry
  • 28Daniels
  • 30Rasmussen
  • 31Zamburek
  • 36Stevens
  • 37Gilbert
  • 38Haygarth
Referee:
John Brooks

Match Stats

Home TeamSwanseaAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home1
Away8
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Bryan Mbeumo.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Sergi Canós (Brentford).

  3. Post update

    Connor Roberts (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Second Half

    Second Half begins Swansea City 0, Brentford 0.

  5. Half Time

    First Half ends, Swansea City 0, Brentford 0.

  6. Booking

    Kyle Naughton (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Naughton (Swansea City).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Rico Henry (Brentford).

  10. Post update

    Connor Roberts (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sergi Canós (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Rico Henry.

  12. Post update

    Josh Dasilva (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jake Bidwell (Swansea City).

  14. Booking

    Conor Hourihane (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Josh Dasilva (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Conor Hourihane (Swansea City).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Ethan Pinnock.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Swansea City. Jake Bidwell tries a through ball, but Jamal Lowe is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Conor Hourihane (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Roberts.

  20. Post update

    David Raya Martin (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich25165435211453
2Swansea25138429131647
3Watford26138530181247
4Brentford24129337211645
5Reading2513573728944
6Bournemouth25119538211742
7Middlesbrough2611693022839
8Bristol City25123102727039
9Stoke2691073128337
10Barnsley26114112832-437
11Blackburn25106940281236
12Preston26113123133-236
13Luton2596102127-633
14Huddersfield2694132937-831
15Millwall2561272124-330
16Cardiff2585123029129
17QPR2569102331-827
18Coventry2569102234-1227
19Birmingham2568111830-1226
20Nottm Forest2567122029-925
21Derby2567121625-925
22Rotherham2365122432-823
23Sheff Wed2468101523-820
24Wycombe2336141635-1915
