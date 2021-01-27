Swansea City v Brentford

Attempt missed. Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Bryan Mbeumo.
Line-ups
Swansea
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Woodman
- 26NaughtonBooked at 44mins
- 44Cabango
- 5Guehi
- 8Grimes
- 23Roberts
- 6Fulton
- 14HourihaneBooked at 39mins
- 24Bidwell
- 9Lowe
- 10A Ayew
Substitutes
- 2Bennett
- 3Manning
- 11Morris
- 18Hamer
- 21Dhanda
- 22Latibeaudiere
- 31Cooper
- 37Williams
- 41Garrick
Brentford
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Raya
- 22Dalsgaard
- 5Pinnock
- 29Bech Sørensen
- 3Henry
- 14Dasilva
- 27Janelt
- 8Jensen
- 19Mbeumo
- 17Toney
- 7Canós
Substitutes
- 15Forss
- 20Ghoddos
- 24Fosu-Henry
- 28Daniels
- 30Rasmussen
- 31Zamburek
- 36Stevens
- 37Gilbert
- 38Haygarth
- Referee:
- John Brooks
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away6
Live Text
Foul by Sergi Canós (Brentford).
Connor Roberts (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Swansea City 0, Brentford 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Swansea City 0, Brentford 0.
Booking
Kyle Naughton (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Naughton (Swansea City).
Foul by Rico Henry (Brentford).
Post update
Connor Roberts (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sergi Canós (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Rico Henry.
Josh Dasilva (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jake Bidwell (Swansea City).
Booking
Conor Hourihane (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Josh Dasilva (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conor Hourihane (Swansea City).
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Ethan Pinnock.
Offside, Swansea City. Jake Bidwell tries a through ball, but Jamal Lowe is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Conor Hourihane (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Roberts.
David Raya Martin (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
