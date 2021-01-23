League One
GillinghamGillingham15:00RochdaleRochdale
Venue: Priestfield Stadium, England

Gillingham v Rochdale

Last updated on

Line-ups

Gillingham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bonham
  • 2Jackson
  • 5Tucker
  • 3Ogilvie
  • 21O'Connor
  • 20Slattery
  • 8Dempsey
  • 10Graham
  • 11Lee
  • 16MacDonald
  • 19Oliver

Substitutes

  • 4O'Keefe
  • 7Willock
  • 12Walsh
  • 14McKenzie
  • 15Akinde
  • 17Johnson
  • 30Lintott

Rochdale

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Bazunu
  • 2McLaughlin
  • 3Osho
  • 15Roberts
  • 13Keohane
  • 7Dooley
  • 8Morley
  • 21Lund
  • 14Rathbone
  • 22Baah
  • 10Newby

Substitutes

  • 11Beesley
  • 16Done
  • 17Tavares
  • 18Bradley
  • 23Hopper
  • 24Brierley
Referee:
Christopher Pollard

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull22133636201642
2Lincoln City21133532181442
3Portsmouth21125437152241
4Doncaster20123535211439
5Peterborough21123635211439
6Charlton2310673530536
7Crewe2310583227535
8Ipswich2011272622435
9Sunderland2189428171133
10Accrington1910362521433
11Plymouth238693139-830
12Fleetwood228592922729
13Gillingham2292112427-329
14Oxford Utd208483027328
15MK Dons237792929028
16Blackpool218492124-328
17Shrewsbury205962125-424
18Rochdale2257103341-822
19Bristol Rovers2064102231-922
20Northampton2164111936-1722
21Wimbledon2256112540-1521
22Wigan2155112438-1420
23Swindon2262142945-1620
24Burton2437142951-2216
