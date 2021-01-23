League One
PortsmouthPortsmouth15:00HullHull City
Venue: Fratton Park, England

Portsmouth v Hull City

League One

Line-ups

Portsmouth

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1MacGillivray
  • 2Johnson
  • 6Whatmough
  • 20Raggett
  • 3Brown
  • 19Harness
  • 4Naylor
  • 14Cannon
  • 11Curtis
  • 7Williams
  • 9Marquis

Substitutes

  • 8Close
  • 10Harrison
  • 13Bolton
  • 15Nicolaisen
  • 23White
  • 24Jacobs
  • 41Turnbull

Hull

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Long
  • 2Coyle
  • 15Jones
  • 24Greaves
  • 3Elder
  • 33Docherty
  • 10Honeyman
  • 6Smallwood
  • 23Whyte
  • 19Lewis-Potter
  • 7Wilks

Substitutes

  • 5Burke
  • 12Emmanuel
  • 13Ingram
  • 18Slater
  • 20Crowley
  • 27Magennis
  • 31Chadwick
Referee:
Ben Toner

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull22133636201642
2Lincoln City21133532181442
3Portsmouth21125437152241
4Doncaster20123535211439
5Peterborough21123635211439
6Charlton2310673530536
7Crewe2310583227535
8Ipswich2011272622435
9Sunderland2189428171133
10Accrington1910362521433
11Plymouth238693139-830
12Fleetwood228592922729
13Gillingham2292112427-329
14Oxford Utd208483027328
15MK Dons237792929028
16Blackpool218492124-328
17Shrewsbury205962125-424
18Rochdale2257103341-822
19Bristol Rovers2064102231-922
20Northampton2164111936-1722
21Wimbledon2256112540-1521
22Wigan2155112438-1420
23Swindon2262142945-1620
24Burton2437142951-2216
View full League One table

