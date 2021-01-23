Portsmouth v Hull City

PortsmouthPortsmouth15:00HullHull City
Line-ups
Portsmouth
Formation 4-4-2
- 1MacGillivray
- 2Johnson
- 6Whatmough
- 20Raggett
- 3Brown
- 19Harness
- 4Naylor
- 14Cannon
- 11Curtis
- 7Williams
- 9Marquis
Substitutes
- 8Close
- 10Harrison
- 13Bolton
- 15Nicolaisen
- 23White
- 24Jacobs
- 41Turnbull
Hull
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Long
- 2Coyle
- 15Jones
- 24Greaves
- 3Elder
- 33Docherty
- 10Honeyman
- 6Smallwood
- 23Whyte
- 19Lewis-Potter
- 7Wilks
Substitutes
- 5Burke
- 12Emmanuel
- 13Ingram
- 18Slater
- 20Crowley
- 27Magennis
- 31Chadwick
- Referee:
- Ben Toner
Match report to follow.