Scunthorpe United v Grimsby Town

Danny Preston (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Scunthorpe
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 33Howard
- 2Clarke
- 6Onariase
- 3Taft
- 38O'Malley
- 8Gilliead
- 23Karacan
- 22Beestin
- 14Green
- 11Eisa
- 9Loft
Substitutes
- 1Watson
- 4Bedeau
- 15Hippolyte
- 18Hallam
- 20Spence
- 25Rowe
- 45McAtee
Grimsby
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McKeown
- 2Hendrie
- 26Menayese
- 25Pollock
- 36Habergham
- 19WrightBooked at 29mins
- 22Hewitt
- 20Matete
- 3Preston
- 7Green
- 9Hanson
Substitutes
- 4Rose
- 10Williams
- 11Scannell
- 12Gibson
- 14Spokes
- 16Jackson Jr
- 23Russell
- Referee:
- Ollie Yates
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Foul by Matthew Pollock (Grimsby Town).
Max Wright (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Devarn Green (Scunthorpe United).
Goal!
Goal! Scunthorpe United 2, Grimsby Town 0. Ryan Loft (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
Devarn Green (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Luke Hendrie (Grimsby Town).
Max Wright (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Abo Eisa (Scunthorpe United).
Post update
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Emmanuel Onariase.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Rollin Menayese.
Offside, Grimsby Town. Sam Habergham tries a through ball, but Elliott Hewitt is caught offside.
Booking
Max Wright (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alfie Beestin (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Max Wright (Grimsby Town).
Foul by Ryan Loft (Scunthorpe United).
Luke Hendrie (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jordan Clarke (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Danny Preston (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Alfie Beestin (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match report to follow.