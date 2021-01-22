League Two
OldhamOldham Athletic15:00NewportNewport County
Venue: Boundary Park

Oldham Athletic v Newport County

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 23rd January 2021

  • ExeterExeter City13:00StevenageStevenage
  • ScunthorpeScunthorpe United13:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
  • CambridgeCambridge United15:00BradfordBradford City
  • CarlisleCarlisle UnitedPForest GreenForest Green RoversP
    Match postponed - Other
  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
  • MorecambeMorecambe15:00ColchesterColchester United
  • Port ValePort Vale15:00WalsallWalsall
  • SouthendSouthend United15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
  • TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00BoltonBolton Wanderers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge24125738231541
2Newport22117432221040
3Carlisle21123632201239
4Salford24108631191238
5Forest Green2310853022838
6Cheltenham2310763223937
7Leyton Orient2311393426836
8Morecambe2210572833-535
9Crawley229763428634
10Exeter2189441271433
11Tranmere229582627-132
12Walsall2471162932-332
13Colchester227962830-230
14Mansfield2361163130129
15Port Vale2485113334-129
16Oldham2384113641-528
17Bolton237792735-828
18Harrogate2376102428-427
19Bradford216692025-524
20Barrow2358103032-223
21Scunthorpe2372142234-1223
22Stevenage214981622-621
23Grimsby2456131940-2121
24Southend2355131535-2020
View full League Two table

