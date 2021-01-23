Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Villa's 2011 World Cup winner Mana Iwabuchi scored her first goal since moving to England this month

Mana Iwabuchi inspired Aston Villa to their first home point in the Women's Super League as they twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Reading.

Angharad James headed Reading into a second-minute lead after Jess Fishlock's long-range shot was saved.

Japan's Iwabuchi side-footed in Natalie Haigh's 55th-minute free-kick to level.

Two minutes later Rachel Rowe put Reading in front again but Iwabuchi set up Diana Silva in the 90th minute to score from close range to seal a point.

Reading should have been well ahead at half-time but failed to convert a string of good chances before Villa got a foothold in the game after their first equaliser.

Villa remain second from bottom of the WSL table but are five points clear of Bristol City while Reading have now won just one of their past 10 games.

The draw keeps the Royals in sixth place, two points behind Everton and three in front of Tottenham, who both have three games in hand.