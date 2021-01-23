The FA Women's Super League
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women2Reading WomenReading Women2

Aston Villa Women 2-2 Reading Women: Mana Iwabuchi inspires Villains to first home WSL point

Mana Iwabuchi
Villa's 2011 World Cup winner Mana Iwabuchi scored her first goal since moving to England this month

Mana Iwabuchi inspired Aston Villa to their first home point in the Women's Super League as they twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Reading.

Angharad James headed Reading into a second-minute lead after Jess Fishlock's long-range shot was saved.

Japan's Iwabuchi side-footed in Natalie Haigh's 55th-minute free-kick to level.

Two minutes later Rachel Rowe put Reading in front again but Iwabuchi set up Diana Silva in the 90th minute to score from close range to seal a point.

Reading should have been well ahead at half-time but failed to convert a string of good chances before Villa got a foothold in the game after their first equaliser.

Villa remain second from bottom of the WSL table but are five points clear of Bristol City while Reading have now won just one of their past 10 games.

The draw keeps the Royals in sixth place, two points behind Everton and three in front of Tottenham, who both have three games in hand.

Line-ups

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 29Weiß
  • 17HaywoodSubstituted forAbreu Sousa Silvaat 67'minutes
  • 5N'DowBooked at 30mins
  • 6Asante
  • 13Siems
  • 15Haigh
  • 21Ewers
  • 14SymeSubstituted forHanssenat 67'minutes
  • 20Iwabuchi
  • 9LarsenBooked at 80mins
  • 7FollisSubstituted forHaylesat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Rogers
  • 3Ale
  • 11West
  • 12Hutton
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 19Abreu Sousa Silva
  • 22Hayles
  • 23Hanssen

Reading Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Moloney
  • 31RobertsSubstituted forHarriesat 67'minutes
  • 14Cooper
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3Mitchell
  • 9Eikeland
  • 8Fishlock
  • 6James
  • 23Rowe
  • 11Harding
  • 10BrutonSubstituted forCarterat 28'minutes

Substitutes

  • 16Nayler
  • 18Carter
  • 28Woodham
  • 29Skeels
  • 32Childerhouse
  • 36Harries
Referee:
Kirsty Dowle

Match Stats

Home TeamAston Villa WomenAway TeamReading Women
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home7
Away24
Shots on Target
Home2
Away9
Corners
Home1
Away10
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aston Villa Women 2, Reading Women 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aston Villa Women 2, Reading Women 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Angharad James (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Natalie Haigh.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Aston Villa Women. Shania Hayles tries a through ball, but Diana Silva is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jess Fishlock (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emma Mitchell following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Anita Asante.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danielle Carter.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Danielle Carter (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Angharad James.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Aston Villa Women 2, Reading Women 2. Diana Silva (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mana Iwabuchi.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jess Fishlock (Reading Women).

  13. Post update

    Caroline Siems (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Danielle Carter (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Elisha N'Dow (Aston Villa Women).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Emma Mitchell (Reading Women).

  17. Post update

    Mana Iwabuchi (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Emma Harries (Reading Women).

  19. Post update

    Diana Silva (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Booking

    Stine Larsen (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women108203062426
2Man Utd Women1182128111726
3Arsenal Women117223993023
4Man City Women106313092121
5Everton Women105232115617
6Reading Women133641623-715
7Tottenham Women103341318-512
8B'ham City Women9315913-410
9Brighton Women11236719-129
10West Ham Women102171324-117
11Aston Villa Women102171026-167
12Bristol City Women11029649-432
View full The FA Women's Super League table

