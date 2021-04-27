National League
YeovilYeovil Town19:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
Venue: Huish Park, England

Yeovil Town v Solihull Moors

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Yeovil

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Smith
  • 3Dickinson
  • 35Sass-Davies
  • 22Lee
  • 14Kelly
  • 18Skendi
  • 10Smith
  • 21Knowles
  • 24Neufville
  • 34Dagnall
  • 19Quigley

Substitutes

  • 7Worthington
  • 9Murphy
  • 25Sonupe
  • 26Hunt
  • 33Reid

Solihull Moors

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Boot
  • 3Cranston
  • 16McNally
  • 15Maycock
  • 4Storer
  • 17Piggott
  • 7Sbarra
  • 18Ball
  • 21Usher-Shipway
  • 26Donawa
  • 27Hudlin

Substitutes

  • 9Rooney
  • 24Hancox
  • 25Archer
  • 30Addai
  • 31Thompson
Referee:
Scott Tallis

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay35207857332467
2Hartlepool361910754332167
3Sutton United34199655282766
4Stockport351711755282762
5Halifax351681156461056
6Bromley351510105447755
7Wrexham351591148331554
8Chesterfield341651345331253
9Notts County331581044321253
10Eastleigh351411103833553
11Aldershot35146154748-148
12Maidenhead United32138115143847
13Boreham Wood361016104038246
14Dag & Red35137153743-646
15Solihull Moors33136144139245
16Yeovil33126154754-742
17Altrincham36118173949-1041
18Wealdstone3596204481-3733
19Woking3488183247-1532
20Weymouth3386193652-1630
21King's Lynn3477203972-3328
22Barnet3356222875-4721
23Dover00000000
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC