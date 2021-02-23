Scottish Championship
Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle0AlloaAlloa Athletic1

Inverness CT v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Inverness CT

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2Duffy
  • 6Devine
  • 24Deas
  • 16Harper
  • 18Allardice
  • 8Carson
  • 27MacKay
  • 12MacGregor
  • 77Todorov
  • 11Sutherland

Substitutes

  • 7Keatings
  • 17Storey
  • 21MacKay
  • 22McKay
  • 25Nicolson
  • 28Hyde
  • 29Harkness

Alloa

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Parry
  • 8Robertson
  • 5Graham
  • 2Taggart
  • 3Dick
  • 6Hetherington
  • 22Grant
  • 12Scougall
  • 10Trouten
  • 7Cawley
  • 11Cameron

Substitutes

  • 9Buchanan
  • 14Brown
  • 15Jamieson
  • 17Connelly
  • 19Thomson
  • 23Murray
  • 51Wright
Referee:
Grant Irvine

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamAlloa
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home4
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Inverness CT 0, Alloa Athletic 1. Innes Cameron (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alan Trouten following a fast break.

  3. Post update

    Foul by David Carson (Inverness CT).

  4. Post update

    Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Danny Devine (Inverness CT).

  7. Post update

    Innes Cameron (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Innes Cameron (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Danny Devine (Inverness CT).

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Daniel MacKay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Scott Allardice.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Shane Sutherland (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Daniel MacKay (Inverness CT).

  14. Post update

    Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stefan Scougall (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Wallace Duffy (Inverness CT).

  17. Post update

    Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Scott Taggart.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Danny Devine (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Andy Graham.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts17122343192438
2Dunfermline167632618827
3Raith Rovers157352923624
4Queen of Sth176382535-1021
5Dundee145542627-120
6Arbroath174671420-618
7Morton164661420-618
8Inverness CT144552017317
9Ayr154562020017
10Alloa1743101836-1815
View full Scottish Championship table

