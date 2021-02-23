Inverness CT v Alloa Athletic

Attempt blocked. Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Line-ups
Inverness CT
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ridgers
- 2Duffy
- 6Devine
- 24Deas
- 16Harper
- 18Allardice
- 8Carson
- 27MacKay
- 12MacGregor
- 77Todorov
- 11Sutherland
Substitutes
- 7Keatings
- 17Storey
- 21MacKay
- 22McKay
- 25Nicolson
- 28Hyde
- 29Harkness
Alloa
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Parry
- 8Robertson
- 5Graham
- 2Taggart
- 3Dick
- 6Hetherington
- 22Grant
- 12Scougall
- 10Trouten
- 7Cawley
- 11Cameron
Substitutes
- 9Buchanan
- 14Brown
- 15Jamieson
- 17Connelly
- 19Thomson
- 23Murray
- 51Wright
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 0, Alloa Athletic 1. Innes Cameron (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alan Trouten following a fast break.
Post update
Foul by David Carson (Inverness CT).
Post update
Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Danny Devine (Inverness CT).
Post update
Innes Cameron (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Post update
Post update
Attempt saved. Daniel MacKay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Scott Allardice.
Post update
Attempt missed. Shane Sutherland (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Post update
Foul by Daniel MacKay (Inverness CT).
Post update
Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Stefan Scougall (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Foul by Wallace Duffy (Inverness CT).
Post update
Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Scott Taggart.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Danny Devine (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Andy Graham.
