Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Dundee United, Hibernian, St Johnstone
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
"You can't stop believing," says midfielder Callum McGregor, who is not ready to roll up the white flag just yet this season despite Celtic trailing Rangers by 21 points. (Daily Record)
Jonny Hayes insists Aberdeen have to pile the pressure on his former club Celtic by aiming for second spot in the Premiership. (Daily Record)
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says the Scottish Premiership season must be "finished in the right way" after SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster refused to rule out declaring the campaign null and void. (Sky Sports)
Celtic forward Cameron Harper, 19, is in advanced talks with New York Red Bulls over a pre-contract. (Glasgow Times)
Dundee United full-back Liam Smith has penned a new deal to keep him at the club until 2023. (Daily Record)
Aberdeen are close to agreeing a new contract with winger Connor McLennan. (Press & Journal)
Self-isolating manager Neil Lennon is still picking the Celtic team as training equipment is ferried to absent players' houses, reveals coach Gavin Strachan. (Scotsman)
Cedric Itten is confident there is plenty more to come from him this term as the Rangers striker looks to improve on a promising first half of the season at Ibrox. (Glasgow Times)
Celtic will continue without their traditional pre-match huddle for today's game with Livingston as stand-in skipper Callum McGregor delivers a socially-distanced team talk. (Scottish Sun)
St Johnstone midfielder Ali McCann is delighted by the promise shown from the partnership of Guy Melamed and Chris Kane up front. (Courier)
Hibs head coach Jack Ross has been impressed by the fitness levels and sharpness of new arrivals Jackson Irvine and Chris Cadden, despite both lacking game time in 2020. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Ross County manager John Hughes believes the Staggies are better than their bottom of the league position suggests but insists they must show the consistency to prove it. (Press & Journal)