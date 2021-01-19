Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Stoke City's James McClean is available for Tuesday's game against Rotherham having served a one-game suspension for a breach of Covid-19 regulations.

The midfielder missed the Potters' draw with Blackburn last weekend.

He was suspended by the club after video footage showed him training in a private gym, which is not allowed under current lockdown restrictions.

"James is available. He obviously missed Saturday's game," said manager Michael O'Neill.

"He realises what he did was not in keeping with the guidelines of how the club would like to see the players behave.

"We've dealt with that. He's accepted his punishment and we move on from that."

Stoke are without a win in their last four Championship matches, but remain in play-off contention and sit four points behind sixth-place Reading.