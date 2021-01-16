James Tilley: Crawley Town sign midfielder after Grimsby Town exit

James Tilley in action for Grimsby Town
James Tilley featured 15 times for Grimsby this season, with his final outing coming in the 2-1 defeat by Cambridge United on 2 January

Crawley Town have signed James Tilley on a free transfer following his departure from fellow League Two club Grimsby Town.

The 22-year-old midfielder had his contract with the Mariners terminated by mutual consent on Thursday.

The former Brighton trainee scored two goals in 25 appearances during a year-long spell at Blundell Park.

He has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Reds, with the option of a third year.

