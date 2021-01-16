James Tilley: Crawley Town sign midfielder after Grimsby Town exit
Crawley Town have signed James Tilley on a free transfer following his departure from fellow League Two club Grimsby Town.
The 22-year-old midfielder had his contract with the Mariners terminated by mutual consent on Thursday.
The former Brighton trainee scored two goals in 25 appearances during a year-long spell at Blundell Park.
He has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Reds, with the option of a third year.
