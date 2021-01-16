Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Ben Jackson (left) and Zack Elbouzedi could both make their Bolton debuts against Cheltenham Town

Bolton have brought in Huddersfield Town defender Ben Jackson and Lincoln City winger Zack Elbouzedi on loan until the end of the season.

Stockport-born Jackson, 19, is a predominantly left-sided defender and has made three appearances for the Terriers this term.

Republic of Ireland under-21 international Elbouzedi, 22, joined the Imps from Waterford last January.

He has played six times this season for his parent club, scoring twice.

