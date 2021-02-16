Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Europa League last 32: Royal Antwerp v Rangers Venue: Bosuilstadion, Antwerp Date: Thursday, 18 February Time: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live updates on the BBC Sport website & app

Rangers are back in continental competition this week as they face Royal Antwerp in the last 32 of the Europa League.

But how much do you know about the Ibrox club's connections with Belgian football?