Bright Osayi-Samuel has made 23 appearances for QPR in all competitions this season, scoring three times

QPR forward Bright Osayi-Samuel has signed a pre-contract agreement with Fenerbahce, and is set to join the Turkish Super Lig side this summer.

The 23-year-old has scored 13 goals in 115 outings for the R's since joining from Blackpool in the summer of 2017.

He has started 20 of Rangers' 23 Championship games this season.

Osayi-Samuel will remain at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium until the end of the campaign unless Fenerbahce secure a deal for his early release.

