Sean O'Neill was one of a number of players calling for the Irish Premiership to take a break

Crusaders goalkeeper Sean O'Neill has said he does not think the full 38-game Irish Premiership season will be able to be completed due to Covid-19.

Northern Ireland's top flight is currently in the middle of a two-week suspension, with matches set to resume next Saturday.

Last season had to be curtailed in March after 31 matches.

"In my head, I don't think so," O'Neill said on Sportsound when asked if he thought all 38 games will be played.

"I think it is going to be really tough. The schedule of keeping it to 38 games will be really difficult, but who knows - let's see.

"I don't want to come out and say that we are not going to get all the 38 games in, if we can that's great but I just think it is going to be quite difficult in terms of the current schedule."

Northern Ireland Football League chairman Gerard Lawlor said last week that the league organisers are keen to complete the season as planned.

However, after the major controversy over how best to manage the curtailment of last season, Lawlor also said that a policy is in place if the same situation does arise.

O'Neill welcomes NIFL testing pledge

O'Neill also welcomed NIFL's decision to introduce the circuit breaker and its pledge to roll out Covid-19 testing to clubs and match officials when the league resumes on 23 January.

Funded by the NIFL and the Irish FA, testing will continue initially for four weeks with a review after three.

"NIFL should be commended on their announcement last week," the former Dungannon Swifts keeper continued.

"We are very quick to judge the league in terms of taking their time to make decisions but I think the circuit breaker is fantastic. They have taken players' welfare into consideration and the fact that testing is going to come in now is only going to benefit the league.

"Testing is the right thing to do in the league in the current climate. There are an increasing amount of cases and player welfare has got to be at the forefront.

"We haven't heard about the timetable for testing yet, we are back in to training on Monday night and will probably find out a bit more then.

"The fact it is coming in no matter what is brilliant. I know some players have come out and said they wanted to play on. All players wanted to play on, all we wanted was a bit of testing just to keep people safe.

"The last thing we wanted was something fatal happening to a family member of a player in the Irish League."