Injuries have limited Jordi Osei-Tutu to just seven appearances for Cardiff this season

Cardiff City manager Neil Harris says signing a right-back is a priority after Jordi Osei-Tutu was ruled out for a further four to six weeks.

Osei-Tutu, who is on loan from Arsenal, has not played since October because of hamstring injuries.

The 22-year-old right-back has suffered a setback in his recovery from his latest problem, leaving Cardiff short of options in his position.

"The need for a right-back has been there for six months," said Harris.

"Jordi is not season-ending, maybe it's going to be four to six weeks unfortunately.

"It's the same hamstring as it was before. There's frustration in that obviously for me and the lad and the group.

"Right-back is an absolute priority for the club at the moment. We have bid for players, so we are trying."

With Osei-Tutu unavailable, Cardiff have been forced to play midfielder Leandro Bacuna at right-back in recent months.

The Bluebirds have lacked depth in the position for a long time and, over the course of 2020, they saw four right-backs leave the club.

Lee Peltier joined West Bromwich Albion last January, Wales international Jazz Richards left in June after his contract expired, while Wales youth player Cameron Coxe also departed and Dion Sanderson returned to Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this month following the end of his loan.

Cardiff have been linked with Crewe Alexandra's Perry Ng and Aston Villa's Frederic Guilbert.

"I won't rule out or in anybody," said Harris.

"I've seen us linked with them. There's not many right-backs available in the current window so naturally we're going to get linked with players.

"We need a right-back in. I'm not going to talk about other clubs' players at the moment but looking to get a right-back in is a priority."