Dan Bramall: Barrow sign Barnsley winger on loan for rest of the season
Last updated on .From the section Barrow
Barnsley have loaned winger Dan Bramall to League Two side Barrow in a deal until the end of the season.
The 22-year-old joined the Tykes in September 2020, having spent time at Buxton and Matlock following his 2019 release by Premier League Everton.
He never made a first-team appearance at Goodison Park, and has yet to make his senior debut for Barnsley.
Bramall has been a regular for the Under-23 side and has trained with the first-team at the Championship club.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.