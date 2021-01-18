Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Daniel Bramall was on Everton's books as an academy player before his release in 2019

Barnsley have loaned winger Dan Bramall to League Two side Barrow in a deal until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old joined the Tykes in September 2020, having spent time at Buxton and Matlock following his 2019 release by Premier League Everton.

He never made a first-team appearance at Goodison Park, and has yet to make his senior debut for Barnsley.

Bramall has been a regular for the Under-23 side and has trained with the first-team at the Championship club.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.