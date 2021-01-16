Turkish Super Lig
Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul Basaksehir1SivassporSivasspor1

Istanbul Basaksehir 1-1 Sivasspor: Visitors play in all-white kit during snowstorm

Sivasspor
A heavy covering of snow on Saturday left the pitch in Istanbul completely white

If your team is about to play a football match in a snowstorm, wearing a white kit is probably not the best idea.

That, though, is what Turkish side Sivasspor did for their Super Lig game at Istanbul Basaksehir on Saturday.

While it probably wasn't much of an issue for the players to see each other at pitch level, it rendered them almost invisible to viewers watching the game on television.

"It's like a Fifa match when you choose the wrong kits," one fan tweeted.

"It is hard to defend against them if you cannot see them," wrote another.

But the unexpected colour clash didn't give the away side much of an advantage.

The game ended 1-1 with Sivasspor's Hakan Arslan cancelling out Danijel Aleksic's opener.

Line-ups

Istanbul Basaksehir

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Babacan
  • 4Pereira da Silva
  • 26dos Santos Rodrigues
  • 6EpureanuBooked at 20mins
  • 3Kaldirim
  • 8Aleksic
  • 17KahveciSubstituted forGulbrandsenat 75'minutes
  • 21TekdemirBooked at 90minsSubstituted forTopalat 75'minutes
  • 23TürüçSubstituted forCampos Duarte da Silvaat 90+4'minutes
  • 19BaSubstituted forde Paulaat 85'minutes
  • 27Crivelli

Substitutes

  • 2Campos Duarte da Silva
  • 5Topal
  • 10Özcan
  • 14Okechukwu
  • 16Sengezer
  • 20de Paula
  • 22Gulbrandsen
  • 24Tagir
  • 33Uçar
  • 88Sertel

Sivasspor

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 35Vural
  • 8YalcinBooked at 34mins
  • 4AppindangoyéBooked at 90mins
  • 88Osmanpasa
  • 3Ciftçi
  • 6Domingues de SouzaSubstituted forCofieat 90+5'minutes
  • 17YesilyurtSubstituted forKonéat 70'minutes
  • 37Arslan
  • 76FajrSubstituted forCamaraat 89'minutes
  • 7GradelSubstituted forNingaat 90'minutes
  • 9Yatabaré

Substitutes

  • 2Koné
  • 5Cofie
  • 11Muñoz García
  • 14Camara
  • 25Yildirim
  • 29Ninga
  • 30Samassa
  • 58Erdal
  • 77Oguz
  • 80Kayode
Referee:
Alper Ulusoy

Match Stats

Home TeamIstanbul BasaksehirAway TeamSivasspor
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home10
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home15
Away15
Saturday 16th January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas17112439211835
2Fenerbahçe17112435211435
3Gaziantep1897233201334
4Galatasaray17103434142033
5Alanyaspor1893629161330
6Hatayspor178452522328
7Fatih Karagümrük187653024627
8Trabzonspor187652021-127
9Antalyaspor196762026-625
10Sivasspor185852022-223
11Istanbul Basaksehir186572529-423
12Konyaspor186482624222
13Göztepe S.K.185762422222
14Kasimpasa S.K.176472027-722
15Yeni Malatyaspor175662123-221
16Caykur Rizespor175662230-821
17Gençlerbirligi185491934-1519
18Kayserispor1844101223-1116
19Ankaragücü1743102027-715
20Denizlispor173591728-1114
21BB Erzurumspor1834111633-1713
View full Turkish Super Lig table

