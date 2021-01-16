Last updated on .From the section European Football

Layvin Kurzawa's goal was his first of the season

Paris St-Germain moved back to the top of Ligue 1 after edging victory at Angers.

Defender Layvin Kurzawa volleyed home the game's only goal in the second half as Mauricio Pochettino's side extended their unbeaten run to seven games.

Pochettino was not on the sidelines for the game with the former Tottenham boss self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

PSG move two points clear of Lyon, who have a game in hand.