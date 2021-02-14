Bristol City v Chelsea

Bristol City WomenBristol City Women15:00Chelsea WomenChelsea Women
Line-ups
Bristol City Women
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Baggaley
- 12Allen
- 29Skeels
- 3Evans
- 23Purfield
- 4Matthews
- 11Wellings
- 7Pike
- 8Humphrey
- 10Daniels
- 9Salmon
Substitutes
- 2Bryson
- 5Rafferty
- 13Haland
- 14Palmer
- 17Bissell
- 18Collis
- 21Harrison
- 26Mastrantonio
- 28Jones
Chelsea Women
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 30Berger
- 18Mjelde
- 4Bright
- 16Eriksson
- 25Andersson
- 5Ingle
- 14Kirby
- 23Harder
- 10Ji
- 20Kerr
- 9England
Substitutes
- 7Carter
- 11Reiten
- 13Blundell
- 17Fleming
- 22Cuthbert
- 24Spence
- 28Telford
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip
Match report to follow.