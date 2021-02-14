The FA Women's Super League
Bristol City WomenBristol City Women15:00Chelsea WomenChelsea Women
Venue: Twerton Park, England

Bristol City v Chelsea

Line-ups

Bristol City Women

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Baggaley
  • 12Allen
  • 29Skeels
  • 3Evans
  • 23Purfield
  • 4Matthews
  • 11Wellings
  • 7Pike
  • 8Humphrey
  • 10Daniels
  • 9Salmon

Substitutes

  • 2Bryson
  • 5Rafferty
  • 13Haland
  • 14Palmer
  • 17Bissell
  • 18Collis
  • 21Harrison
  • 26Mastrantonio
  • 28Jones

Chelsea Women

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 30Berger
  • 18Mjelde
  • 4Bright
  • 16Eriksson
  • 25Andersson
  • 5Ingle
  • 14Kirby
  • 23Harder
  • 10Ji
  • 20Kerr
  • 9England

Substitutes

  • 7Carter
  • 11Reiten
  • 13Blundell
  • 17Fleming
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 24Spence
  • 28Telford
Referee:
Emily Heaslip

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women1411214283435
2Man City Women14103146113533
3Man Utd Women15102332161632
4Arsenal Women1372440142623
5Reading Women155641923-421
6Everton Women135352219318
7Brighton Women154381130-1915
8Tottenham Women123361323-1012
9B'ham City Women113261016-611
10Aston Villa Women123181130-1910
11West Ham Women132291430-168
12Bristol City Women131391050-406
View full The FA Women's Super League table

