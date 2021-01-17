Rangers manager Steven Gerrard admits Alfredo Morelos "hasn't always got things right" but says the striker is a "guy and a player that I will never give up on". (Sunday Mail) external-link

Rangers must make Aberdeen a "good offer" if they want to land Pittodrie midfielder Scott Wright this month, says manager Derek McInnes. (Sunday Mail)

"The way the world is just now, you just never know," says Celtic coach Gavin Strachan as he admits catching Rangers will be "very, very difficult" but refuses to rule it out. (Scottish Sun)

The two administrators of Rangers FC who were the victims of malicious prosecution by the Crown have been paid more than £20m in damages, according to a source close to David Whitehouse and Paul Clark.(The National)

Midfielder David Turnbull insists Celtic can't afford to feel sorry for themselves and refuses to give up on closing the gap on runaway Premiership leaders Rangers. (Scottish Sun)

Scott McTominay will go on to be Manchester United and Scotland captain, predicts former Old Trafford coach Ricky Sbragia. (Sunday Mail)

Former Celtic striker John Hartson fears his old club will lose the league to Rangers before the split and says anyone still talking up the possibility of 10 In A Row is "deranged". (Sunday Mail)

As he prepares for a League Cup semi-final with St Johnstone, Hibs manager Jack Ross is happy that losing hurts his team and he does not want his players to ever be too scared to deal with similar outcomes in the future. (Edinburgh Evening News)