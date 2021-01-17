Last updated on .From the section West Brom

West Brom secured a 3-2 away win at Wolves on Saturday

Sam Allardyce says West Brom will make "maybe 250 enquiries" during January before hopefully signing "three or four good players".

The Baggies won 3-2 at Wolves on Saturday but with Brighton defeating Leeds, they are six points from Premier League safety.

Allardyce, who was appointed as manager on 16 December, said he wanted signings "who can go straight into the first team - or at least not take very long before they can because we need that boost".

The impending exit of playmaker Filip Krovinovic, a loan signing from Benfica that former boss Slaven Bilic pushed through, will create some space on the West Brom wage bill.

But with no additional income from the club, Allardyce will have to wheel and deal in the market, which he says he is "very adept in".

Newcastle striker Andy Carroll, Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury and Celta Vigo's Turkey midfielder Okay Yokuslu have all been linked with a move to The Hawthorns, although in such an extensive search, huge numbers of names are bound to be connected.

Another positive result at his old club West Ham on Tuesday will certainly help make the Baggies a more attractive proposition, although West Brom have not won a Premier League away fixture against the side since 2002.

They will definitely have on-loan midfielder Conor Gallagher back from suspension and goalkeeper Sam Johnstone should be available after his recent positive coronavirus test.

"It will be a great help to the players to get another good result," said Allardyce.

"If I can add some quality as well, the ones who are here already will think we can do better because we have better players."