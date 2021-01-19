Birmingham v Everton: Women's Super League match off because of waterlogged pitch

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The surface at Damson Park
Birmingham play their home games at Solihull Moors' Damson Park

Birmingham City have postponed Wednesday's Women's Super League match against Everton because of a waterlogged pitch.

Blues held a lunchtime pitch inspection at the Sportnation.bet Stadium, where the surface was deemed unplayable after heavy rainfall in the past 48 hours.

A new date for the rescheduled game will be announced in due course.

Solihull Moors, who own the ground, are next at home against Notts County in the National League on Tuesday.

Blues visit Manchester United on Sunday, while Everton travel to Tottenham Hotspur the same day in the WSL.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women108203062426
2Man Utd Women1182128111726
3Arsenal Women117223993023
4Man City Women106313092121
5Everton Women105232115617
6Reading Women123541421-714
7Tottenham Women103341318-512
8B'ham City Women9315913-410
9Brighton Women11236719-129
10West Ham Women102171324-117
11Aston Villa Women9207824-166
12Bristol City Women11029649-432
View full The FA Women's Super League table

