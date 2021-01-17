Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Leicester City became the first second-tier team to reach the League Cup last four since Manchester United in 2018/2019

Championship side Leicester City will play Bristol City for a place in the Women's Continental League Cup final.

Second-tier City were handed a trip to the Women's Super League bottom side in the semi-final draw.

Holders Chelsea will host West Ham or Durham in the last four if they can get past Manchester City in the quarter-finals on Wednesday, with the Hammers hosting second-tier Durham on Thursday.

The ties will be played on Wednesday 3 February and Thursday 4 February.